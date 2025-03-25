Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), as part of its Ramadan programs, organized an iftar and provided festive clothes to 200 children residing at the Imam Al-Shafi’i Orphanage in Somalia.
TİKA continues to share the spirit of Ramadan with children in need. In this context, an iftar program was organized at the Imam Al-Shafi’i Orphanage, which provides shelter to 200 children orphaned due to civil war, terrorism, and drought in Somalia.
Children aged 4 to 15 living in the orphanage experienced the spirit of unity and solidarity during Ramadan with an iftar meal. As part of the program, each child received festive clothes to share in the joy of Eid.
TİKA continues to bring hope to children in need in Somalia through its humanitarian aid efforts.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).