Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has renovated and reopened the patient care ward at the Wassila Bourguiba Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Tunisia

Turkish Ambassador to Tunisia, Ahmet Misbah Demircan; Director of Public Health at the Tunisian Ministry of Health, Tarek Ben Nasr; TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunisia, Ali Fuat Cebeci, Tunisian officials and hospital staff attended the opening ceremony at the Wassila Bourguiba Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, the country’s first full-fledged maternity hospital in the capital, Tunis.

After the opening ceremony, Ambassador Demircan expressed his pleasure in contributing to a hospital that primarily serves women and children.

Tunisian Director of Public Health Ben Nasr stated that they are happy to be part of a project that will strengthen relations between the two countries in the field of health and that such initiatives will pave the way for further collaborations in healthcare.

Ben Nasr mentioned that TİKA utilized modern medical equipment in the renovation of the patient care ward, and with the reopening of the renovated departments, the hospital will provide services in a healthier and more efficient manner.

Wassila Bourguiba Maternity and Obstetrics Hospital performs 8,000 births annually

Highlighting that the Wassila Bourguiba Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital is the first and largest maternity hospital in the country, TİKA’s Coordinator in Tunisia Ali Fuat Cebeci mentioned that approximately 20,000 examinations and 8,000 births are performed at the hospital each year.

Cebeci mentioned that TİKA has implemented various projects in Tunisia since 2012 and noted the following:

“A significant part of the hospital’s service rooms, including the ultrasound unit, has been renovated. This project, which increases the hospital’s patient care capacity, will also ensure that hospitalized patients receive comfortable and healthy care.

We have realized many projects in the field of health in Tunisia, and we endeavor to continue our efforts to sustain these projects.”

TİKA started its activities in Tunisia in 2012 and has since implemented nearly 250 development and technical cooperation projects across various sectors such as administrative and civil infrastructure development, education, healthcare, culture and agriculture.