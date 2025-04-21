Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) opened a neonatal intensive care unit at Port Hospital in Port Sudan, eastern Sudan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sudanese Minister of Health, Heysem Muhammed Ibrahim; Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız; and TİKA’s Coordinator in Sudan, Galip Yılmaz.

Minister Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the government and the people of Türkiye in Sudan.

Stating that the cooperation between the two countries in the health sector has led to the implementation of many projects, including training, and treatment protocols, Ibrahim emphasized the significance of Türkiye’s support for the rehabilitation of Suakin Hospital and the establishment of Turkish hospitals across the country.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız, noted that health is one of the key areas of Türkiye’s cooperation with Sudan, highlighting that hospitals built by TİKA in various states of Sudan—both before and after the war—are well known and appreciated by the Sudanese people.

Underlining the special importance they placed on healthcare during this period, Yıldız pointed out that Port Sudan currently serves as the country’s temporary administrative center and hosts a large number of displaced people. He explained that Port Hospital is heavily burdened and that the newly established neonatal clinic, and intensive care unit will help meet urgent needs.