Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a vegetable and moringa garden in the Yaloufoiram village of Niger, where 100 women will engage in the production.

Communities residing especially in rural areas of Zinder, one of the regions most affected by acute drought cases in Niger, make their living from agriculture and animal husbandry.

Negatively affected by climate change, Zinder has a large population since it is located on the border with Nigeria and has vital trade routes.

The government of Niger encourages the establishment of agricultural production facilities in the region to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population and to ensure the food security of the region. Women play a significant role in agricultural production processes, as they do in every aspect of life in the country.

Vegetable and moringa production garden

TİKA established a vegetable and moringa production garden for 100 women members of Yaloufoiram Women’s Group, who are engaged in agriculture in the Yaloufoiram village of Dogo, in Zinder, to earn their living, contribute to the supply chain of the region, and to increase agricultural production capacity of the region.

The garden, spanning a total area of 3 hectares, features 2 water wells and a water tank powered by solar energy panels, California-type irrigation systems, material warehouses and necessary agricultural equipment.

The moringa plant, well-known for its rapid growth and high consumption in Niger, is anticipated to generate income in a short period through its industrial production.