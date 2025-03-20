Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food and hygiene packages to 300 families in need in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.
The packages were prepared as part of a program organized in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Malabo, the Malabo Muslim Community, Mount Zion Church, Malabo Mental Health Hospital, Lampert Orphanage, and the 2NK Foundation.
The distribution ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Malabo Ahmet Ergin, TİKA’s Coordinator in Yaoundé Melih Çağatay Artunay, Muslim and Christian community leaders, and 2NK Foundation executives. Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Ergin emphasized that Ramadan is not only a sacred time but also a period of sharing, unity, and solidarity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).