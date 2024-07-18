Independent energy company Tullow Oil has plans to increase oil production at active fields in Ghana and Gabon in 2024 and is preparing to conduct exploratory drilling in Ivory Coast in 2025. Committed to developing oil and gas in Africa in a responsible manner, the company’s asset portfolio across the continent not only contributes to fuel security but creates economic opportunities for host communities. Tullow Oil’s CEO’s Rahul Dhir will speak at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference - Africa’s largest energy event taking place from November 4-8 in Cape Town.

Operational excellence, capital efficiency and business growth are at the core of the company’s operations, with its focus on maximizing output at producing fields and assessing new development opportunities set to support economic growth in the countries in which Tullow Oil operates. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Dhir is expected to share insight into the company’s project portfolio while outlining strategies being implemented to maximize output through innovative drilling.

Tullow Oil has an active presence across several markets in Africa and has been operating on the continent since 1986. In Ghana, the company was responsible for play-opening discoveries in the Gulf of Guinea’s Tano Basin and continues to deliver commercial success through the start of production at additional wells. In 2023, the company completed the Jubilee South East project at the Jubilee prospect, bringing production up to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the project. Tullow Oil plans to maintain this output over the next few years through an ongoing infill drilling program. Over the last three years, $1 billion has been invested into the Jubilee South East project, enabling previously undeveloped reserves to be brought into production. In 2024, five new wells – three production and two water injector – are expected to come online. Tullow’s second deepwater development in Ghana is the TEN field, which start production in 2016.

In Gabon, Tullow Oil is leading infrastructure-led exploration, and in 2023, extended its Gabonese licenses to 2046. Considered a central part of the company’s production portfolio, Gabon represents one of Tullow Oil’s high-return production assets. In 2024, the company’s strategy includes pivoting towards infill drilling to sustain production. Tullow Oil also expects to drill two infrastructure-led exploration wells at the Simba license this year. Beyond 2024, Tullow Oil is committed to positioning its Tchatamba facilities in Gabon – a complex comprising the Tchatamba Marin, Tchatamba South and Tchatamba West fields and 19 development wells – as a core hub.

Meanwhile, Tullow Oil is currently maturing the prospect inventory ahead of a drill candidate selection for an exploration well in Ivory Coast in 2025. In the country, the company holds stakes in low-risk investment projects with potential for fast commercialization, high returns and rapid payback. In 2023, production in Ivory Coast contributed to 1,000 bpd to the company’s non-operated portfolio. In addition to Ivory Coast, Tullow Oil is developing the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya. Following withdrawal from minority partners in 2023, Tullow Oil resumed a 100% stake in Blocks 10BB, 13T and 10BA in the basin. As a low-cost development project, the basin continues to be developed gradually with first production targeted for 2028. A Field Development Plan has been submitted and is under review by government.

In addition to exploration and production endeavors, Tullow Oil is moving ahead with environmental projects under efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company signed an Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement with Ghana’s Forestry Commission in May 2024. The agreement would see Tullow Oil invest up to $90 million over a period of ten years in forestry in line with Tullow’s 2030 Net Zero target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Aimed at addressing deforestation and promoting sustainable land use, the agreement will generate up to one million tons of carbon offset credits per year from two million hectares of land across the Bono and Bono East regions of Ghana.

“Tullow Oil is not only making great strides towards maximizing production at active fields but is spearheading efforts to reduce emissions and foster economic growth. With sustainability at the forefront, the company is unlocking value from both discovered reserves and potential finds. These efforts are bound to translate into tangible opportunities for local communities, showcasing the value of oil and gas in Africa,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.