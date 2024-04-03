Trina Solar (https://www.TrinaSolar.com/), a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has announced its partnership with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group to power Mooi Plaats 283MWdc ground photovoltaic power plant project in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. The project is financed by EDF Renewables, in conjunction with South Africa's local financial institutes.

The signing ceremony, held to mark this significant collaboration, underscores Trina Solar's commitment to driving renewable energy forward in Africa. The project will harness the power of 416,325 panels from the NEG21C.20 Vertex N, with impressive efficiency up to 23.2%. These modules are based on the 210mm product technology platform and excel in power, efficiency, reliability, and levelized cost of energy (LCOE). With a project duration of 22 months, the power generated from Mooi Plaats project will be connected to the Koruson substation, 12 km away via a 132 kV transmission line.

"We are proud to partner with China Energy International Group and China Gezhouba Group to bring this groundbreaking project to fruition," said Bao Yang, President, Global Sales&Marketing at Trina Solar. “With a total capacity of 283MWdc, the Mooi Plaats PV Power Plant project is considered the largest single PV power plant project in South Africa and is set to make a substantial impact on the region's energy landscape. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to driving sustainable development and powering the future of energy in South Africa." added Yang.

"We are excited to join forces with Trina Solar on this landmark project," said Hu Yuhong, General Manager at China Energy International Group South Africa. "This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving our shared goal of promoting clean energy and sustainable development in South Africa."

Chen Zhipei, Project Manager of Mooi Plaats project, at China Gezhouba Group, commented, "As a leading player in the global energy sector, we are proud to contribute our expertise to this project, which will not only deliver clean, reliable power but also drive economic growth and job creation in the region."

The Launch of 283MWdc Mooi Plaats PV Power Plant project represents a major milestone in South Africa's new energy market, Trina Solar is honored to contribute its expertise and technology to this transformative project, which will not only accelerate South Africa's transition to clean energy but also create new opportunities for economic growth and environmental stewardship.

