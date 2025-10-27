Tanzania’s Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, has launched a new and improved National Health Portal — a transformative step toward enhancing access to quality health data and promoting evidence-based decision-making across the country.

The upgraded platform provides a centralized, user-friendly space for accessing routine health data, surveys, reports, and thematic insights. It empowers health professionals, policymakers, and partners to use real-time data to strengthen health systems, improve service delivery, and monitor national progress.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, “The National Health Portal serves as the official platform for disseminating health information and statistics from Tanzania's Ministry of Health. Established in 2015 under the Monitoring and Evaluation section, it was designed to provide quick and easy access to data across the health sector.”

The portal, which is updated quarterly with data from multiple reporting sources, reinforces transparency, accountability, and data-driven health planning. It serves a wide range of users — from government agencies and development partners to researchers, civil society organizations, and the general public.

Reaffirming WHO’s support, the World Health Organization Health Systems Coordinator, Dr Fedjo Galbert noted, “WHO remains committed to supporting the Government of Tanzania in strengthening health information systems and advancing data use for action. Reliable, accessible data is essential for guiding policies, improving health services, and achieving better outcomes for all.”

Together, the Ministry of Health, WHO, and partners are ensuring that data is not just collected — but translated into action that saves lives and strengthens Tanzania’s health system.