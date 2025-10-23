The Convention of Young Reporters of Senegal (CJRS) welcomed Ms. Bintia Stephen-Tchicaya, Subregional Coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for West Africa and FAO Representative in Senegal, as part of the second edition of the initiative “Face aux reporters” held at the Babacar Touré Press House, on the 17 October2025.

This intergenerational meeting, held under the topic “Sustainable Food Security in Senegal: Role and Mission of the FAO,” brought together journalists, development practitioners, institutional representatives, and members of the civil society. The objective was to collectively reflect on practical solutions to strengthen food sovereignty, reduce malnutrition, and encourage sustainable and inclusive local production.

In her remarks, Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya commended the commitment of young journalists in raising awareness and disseminating reliable information on food-related issues. “The media, and particularly young reporters, play an essential role in informing, educating, and inspiring action in the face of challenges related to food security and sustainable development. Your voice is key to advancing the message of positive transformation in our agrifood systems,” she stated.

She reiterated that food sovereignty lies at the heart of Senegal’s flagship Vision 2050, which aims to ensure that every Senegalese can eat healthily and sufficiently. She further emphasized the importance of supporting smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of the food system, by improving their access to digital tools and training opportunities.

Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya outlined FAO’s main priorities for Senegal and the West African region, including the promotion of agroecology and sustainable agricultural practices, the strengthening of local value chains, the fight against malnutrition, and the empowerment of rural youth through programmes such as SAGA, FISH4ACP, SD3C, and SSA, as well as initiatives under the Great Green Wall, including SURAGGWA, PAREC-CC/GMV, PVA Resilience, and RIPOSTES.

Moving forward, FAO and CJRS expressed their shared desire to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening communication in support of rural development and food security. The partnership will focus on enhancing journalists’ capacities in agricultural and environmental reporting, promoting the dissemination of good agricultural practices, encouraging inclusive media coverage particularly in rural areas, and supporting awareness campaigns in local languages.

Mr. Mamadou Diagne, President of CJRS, welcomed this promising collaboration, stating: “We appreciate FAO’s openness and vision. Too often, initiatives that promote agriculture, rural development, and local entrepreneurship go unnoticed. This partnership will enable us to highlight these efforts and bring information closer to citizens.”

On her side, Ms. Stephen-Tchicaya emphasized the importance of collective action: “The agrifood system encompasses many sectors. No single institution can tackle this challenge alone. It is only through synergy and collaboration that we can build a sustainable food future.”

Founded in 2004, the Convention of Young Reporters of Senegal (CJRS) is a national organization dedicated to the training, structuring, and support of young journalists. It currently has more than 2,000 active members across the country. Committed to ethical, professional, and civic journalism, CJRS regularly organizes training sessions, competitions, regional forums, and advocacy initiatives to promote the value of journalism in Senegal.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) works globally to eradicate hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. Present in more than 130 countries, FAO supports governments, communities, and local actors in transforming agrifood systems, protecting natural resources, and ensuring healthy and accessible food for all.