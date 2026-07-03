The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and host authorities reaffirmed their commitment to working together to improve security, protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access, as Anita Kiki Gbeho, the recently appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General chaired her first Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JVMM) meeting in Juba.

The JVMM, a coordination platform involving the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) and UNMISS, was established to strengthen cooperation between the UN Peacekeeping mission and national security actors. It provides a forum to address operational challenges, facilitate the movement of UN personnel and peacekeepers, and come up with joint responses to security concerns across the country.

Held regularly, such engagements enable both parties to jointly manage security issues in conflict-affected areas, coordinate civilian protection measures, facilitate humanitarian access for the delivery of lifesaving assistance, and build trust through continued dialogue.

The latest meeting brought together senior SSPDF division commanders and UNMISS leadership, with discussions focusing on the Mission's renewed mandate and the importance of closer collaboration as UNMISS adapts to South Sudan's evolving security landscape.

Addressing the meeting, SRSG Gbeho underscored the importance of the longstanding partnership between UNMISS and the Government.

"One, we are partners and, I want to believe, partners of choice; not just any partners but partners of choice: in commitment, in purpose and, most importantly, in service of the people of South Sudan," she said. "Two, transparency builds trust. Open communication prevents misunderstanding, and enables timely, effective action. And three, cooperation saves lives. When our institutions work together, we protect more people and build more durable peace. UNMISS remains committed to this partnership with the JVMM."

A key issue raised during the discussions was denials of access to UN peacekeepers at illegal checkpoints, particularly in areas affected by intercommunal violence. Participants acknowledged that such restrictions hamper the Mission's ability to protect civilians and respond rapidly to emergencies.

"Movement restrictions and access denials continue to undermine our shared objectives, reduce our operational capacity, and place our CASEVAC and MEDEVAC responses at risk," SRSG Gbeho explained.

For his part, Lieutenant General Abud Thiongkhol called on attending military commanders to address the issue, emphasizing that unauthorized checkpoints and taxation have no place in the work of the armed forces.

“I want to urge all the Division Commanders who are here today to strictly control the movement of arms, and we should not interfere with the work of our partners. The movement of our partners and taxing people is not our job,” he said.

As UNMISS continues to recalibrate its operations to respond more effectively to the needs of communities across South Sudan, unrestricted movement remains critical to fulfilling its mandate. Peacekeepers rely on timely access to reach vulnerable populations, respond to emerging crises, protect civilians and support humanitarian operations.

The Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism remains one of the most important platforms for resolving operational challenges, strengthening cooperation with host authorities and ensuring that peacekeepers can continue protecting civilians and support lasting peace and stability in this young nation.