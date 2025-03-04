Ghana’s mining industry stands as a key driver of economic growth - with GDP projections reaching 1.5% by 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4klB6s7) - fueled by expanding opportunities within the sector. A stable political and business environment, coupled with the discovery of new mineral reserves and a well-established mining ecosystem, Ghana is an attractive investment destination for global mining institutions. The upcoming Mining in Motion Summit, taking place in Accra on June 2 - 4 will further highlight lucrative investment opportunities, connecting Ghanaian stakeholders with international financiers and technology providers to enhance collaboration across the mining value chain.

Rich Mineral Resources

Ghana leads Africa in gold production and ranks 6th globally. In 2024 alone, artisanal miners contributed over $5 billion in foreign exchange earnings, underscoring the vast potential of Ghana’s gold sector. Ongoing industrial-scale projects like Goldstone’s Homase Mine Expansion, Cardinal Namdini Mine and Newmont’s Ahafo North Project continue to expand investment opportunities in the gold industry. In addition to gold, Ghana is the world’s 4th-largest manganese producer, presenting attractive prospects for investors seeking exposure to high-value minerals. The country’s untapped reserves of lithium, iron ore and bauxite also offer substantial growth potential as the demand for these minerals expand owing to the energy transition.

Strong, Investor-Friendly Regulatory Framework

Ghana introduced incentives including as tax breaks, customs duty exemptions and foreign ownership rights, attracting significant foreign direct investment. For example, Atlantic Lithium secured $6.7 million to accelerate the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, while Asante Gold committed $525 million to expand its Bibiani and Chirano Mines. Policies such as the Green Minerals Policy (2023) streamline entry for critical mineral investors, while the Equipment Tracking Regulations (2020) simplify equipment procurement and transportation processes for mining projects.

Skilled Workforce Availability

Ghana’s mining history has fostered a highly skilled workforce, making it easier for international investors to recruit trained personnel for their operations. Partnerships with global institutions, including the World Bank, have led to initiatives like the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project, which equips miners with modern, sustainable practices. Additionally, programs focused on apprenticeship, mentorship and capacity-building continue to enhance the local workforce. AngloGold Ashanti graduated 1,010 apprentices in October 2023 and added 140 more in February 2024, supporting Ghana's local content development.

Infrastructure Readiness

Ghana’s infrastructure readiness further strengthens its appeal as a mining investment hub. Recent developments include the inauguration of the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery in Accra in August 2024, which allows for local gold processing, streamlining operations and boosting export revenues through the sale of refined gold. The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with testing laboratories company Intertek launched a new testing laboratory (https://apo-opa.co/3FeePMx) in Tarkwa, in 2023. The laboratory offers faster mineral sample analysis for over 500 exploration projects and 23 large-scale operations. Furthermore, the continuous modernization of the Tema and Takoradi ports has improved export logistics, ensuring that Ghana’s minerals reach international markets efficiently.

Amid these investor-friendly conditions established by Ghana, Mining in Motion will further unveil burgeoning and lucrative opportunities within the West African nation’s mining sector. The summit will serve as a platform to connect stakeholders, foster partnerships, and facilitate deal signings that drive growth and investment.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MininginMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact Sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.

About Ashanti Green Initiative:

The Ashanti Green Initiative is a foundation dedicated to promoting environmental restoration, advocating for climate-related issues, and fostering community development in Ghana and beyond. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, the foundation undertakes projects aimed at rehabilitating degraded lands, restoring water bodies, and promoting responsible natural resource management. The initiative also champions regenerative practices in mining, agriculture, and energy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change while uplifting local communities through education, capacity-building, and economic empowerment programs. The Ashanti Green Initiative is led by Nana Kwaku Duah, son of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom. Under his leadership, the foundation applies forward-thinking approaches and innovative solutions, creating impactful partnerships with local and international stakeholders to drive meaningful change.

About Energy Capital&Power:

Energy Capital&Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy and mining sectors. Through a series of events, online content and investment reports, we unite the entire energy and mining value chains – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.