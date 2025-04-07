Mining represents one of the most energy-intensive industries globally. As African nations ramp up mineral extraction to drive economic growth, mining projects and stakeholders are increasingly investing in energy infrastructure to sustain operations and meet rising production targets. Amid efforts to improve grid stability, the upcoming African Mining Week conference will highlight the continent’s investment opportunities emerging from the mining-energy nexus.

Northam Bolsters Power Supply for South African Mines

In February 2025, mining firm Northam signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 140 MW of wind power to support its platinum group metals operations in Limpopo. This deal follows an earlier PPA signed in October 2024 for an 80 MW solar power facility to supply the company’s Zondereinde mine, aimed at driving South Africa’s expansion of its PGMs sector. These agreements are part of Northam’s broader strategy to enhance energy security and sustainability while reducing its carbon footprint in alignment with national renewable energy goals.

Richards Bay Minerals Expands PPA Portfolio

Richards Bay Minerals, a subsidiary of mining multinational Rio Tinto, signed its third PPA with Red Rocket in February 2025, securing 230 MW of electricity from Red Rocket’s 380 MW Overberg Wind Farm. This agreement increases the company’s total contracted renewable energy supply to 500 MW and supports Rio Tinto’s commitment to reducing emissions by 50% by 2030. Richards Bay Minerals also taps into energy from the 130 MW Bolobedu solar PV plant and 140 MW Khangela Emoyeni wind farm.

Further Investments in Renewables for Mining

Other mining companies across Africa are driving large-scale energy projects to secure a stable power supply. In South Africa, Ivanhoe Mines completed a 5 MW solar facility in Q1 2025 to support its Platreef PGM mine, while Impala Platinum signed a five-year PPA with Discovery Green to supply wheeled renewable energy to its Impala Refineries operation. Meanwhile, commodities firm Trafigura is developing a 2 GW initiative to power Angolan mines, and First Quantum is set to commission a 430 MW project in Zambia in 2025. Tronox Holdings plans to roll out 400 MW of energy projects in South Africa by 2027 and Chinese mining company CMOC is preparing a 200 MW energy project in the DRC, set for commissioning by 2028.

As these investments unfold, African Mining Week will showcase key milestones in energy security for the sector, highlighting lucrative opportunities within Africa’s independent power markets. The event will emphasize the growing demand for stable, sustainable energy solutions as miners continue to invest in energy infrastructure.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.