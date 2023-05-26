Angola represents a large market potential for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), serving as the sixth-largest economy in Africa. The country’s economy is largely driven by its oil sector, which contributes to approximately 50% of its GDP, 70% of Government revenue and over 90% of exports.

However, the potential for FDI (https://apo-opa.info/45zscQo) transcends hydrocarbons, with the Government’s stated focus on diversifying its economy and building domestic production capacity resulting in a GDP expansion of 3.2% in 2022 and a projected increase of 3.1% in 2023.

This growth, compounded by Angola’s market size and stated priorities to improve infrastructure, industrial and agricultural development, has resulted in significant growth and expansion in various economic sectors such as offshore oil and gas technology, electrical power equipment, agriculture, transportation and finance and banking.

Offshore Oil and Gas Technologies

Boasting untapped oil and gas reserves estimated at 9 billion barrels of crude oil and 11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the Government of Angola has sought to engage with more international firms to compete for multi-billion-dollar projects.

With the country’s oil and gas upstream market (https://apo-opa.info/435RPXt) projected to record a growth of over 1.5% between 2022 and 2027, opportunities for international investors to participate in Angola’s offshore oil and gas technologies sector include exploration (https://apo-opa.info/41Rtsf1) and development of oil and gas fields, transportation and storage of petroleum products, refinery construction and the development of associated infrastructure.

Electrical Power Equipment

As one of the Angolan Government’s highest stated priorities, increasing electric power availability to meet the increasing demand of a growing population ranks among the most prospective investment opportunities for foreign investors. The Government has instituted a range of ambitious infrastructure plans to achieve its targeted 9.9 GW of installed generation capacity by 2025.

As such, opportunities exist for international investors to participate in the development of renewable energy, substations, technologies to support distribution to end consumers and high and low voltage transmission networks, as well as maintenance, repair and operations services.

Agriculture

With an abundance of arable land and climatic conditions suitable for the production of a variety of agricultural products, Angola’s agriculture sector accounted for approximately 9.5% of is GDP in 2021 and serves as the main source of income for the majority of the country’s population. Agricultural development has served as an imperative strategy for the Government to diversify its economy and strengthen production capacity in order to decrease the country’s reliance on imports.

Angola’s agriculture market is expected record a growth of 5.6% between 2017 and 2027, with the country’s Ministry of Agriculture having implemented a number of strategic policies to make the sector more competitive for international investors. Angolan authorities are eager to attract new FDI into this sector by means of privatization, rural extension programs and facilities to help fund the operations of rural agribusiness.

Transportation

As part of the country’s goals of diversify its economy, the Government of Angola has sought to increase private sector financing in its transportation sector based on an increased focus on public-private partnerships while increasing transportation connectivity to the wider sub-region. Aviation and rail serve as the highest priorities in the Government’s transportation development plans. As such, air navigation equipment and support, radar and surveillance systems, safety management, and ground maintenance and handling equipment serve as the leading opportunities for FDI in the aviation subsector. Meanwhile, signaling and control equipment, railroad maintenance and the development of passenger carriages, freight and tank carriages, and locomotives for shunting offer prospective investment opportunities in the rail sub-sector.

Finance and Banking

Improved oil prices, an easing in inflationary pressures and improved regulations and policies to reduce the risks associated with the global oil market is likely to result in increased investment (https://apo-opa.info/3q4hRLQ) into Angola’s financing and banking sector, particularly from foreign banks seeking to increase their foothold in the African market.

Following years of turbulence, Angola’s banking industry has flourished in recent decades, with the cash flow derived from oil exports serving to promote an impressive expansion of the financial sector.

Serving as the premier platform for foreign investors to participate in new trade and investment opportunities in Angola, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 Conference and Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3yWXf9D) will return to Luanda this year for its fourth edition. AOG 2023 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders from a wide array of sectors to come together, network, and make deals happen.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/), AOG 2023 will feature high-level panel discussions and meetings as well as exclusive networking forums showcasing investment and partnership opportunities within the country’s oil and gas sector.