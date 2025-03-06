Serving as the inaugural edition, this year’s Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, scheduled for March 25-26 in Brazzaville, underscores the Republic of Congo’s growing role in Africa’s energy landscape. Under the leadership of Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons for Congo, the country has affirmed its commitment to maximizing its energy potential and streamlining licensing and regulatory processes, leading to a series of recent acquisitions and project developments.

Gain Insights into Congo’s Gas Master Plan

The Congolese government will unveil its new Gas Master Plan at CEIF 2025, which is designed to consolidate the position of existing companies and attract new investments to the sector. Developed in collaboration with global data and analytics provider Wood Mackenzie, the plan sets out a clear roadmap to capitalize on Congo’s gas resources, highlighting gas as a significant economic opportunity to diversify the country’s economy. The plan will allow Congo to engage more confidently with advanced regional and international players in the industry.

Participate in Congo’s 2025 Licensing Round

With aims to attract investment in both marginal and deepwater blocks, Congo is set to launch its 2025 international oil and gas licensing round. This initiative is part of the country’s strategy to increase oil production from the current 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd and is expected to usher in a new wave of investment in sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth largest oil producing market.

This licensing round is designed to attract international oil companies (IOCs) with technical expertise and financial capacity to develop deepwater resources, as well as local and independent companies to exploit marginal fields.

Explore Congo’s Investment Potential

Congo is offering a number of investment opportunities for international and local companies and firms across all levels of the value chain.

A series of dedicated panel sessions, technical workshops and presentations at CEIF 2025 will provide an in-depth look at Congo’s efforts to sustainably increase its oil production. The conference will highlight crucial developments across the country’s energy sector as well as the broader strategic importance of Congo’s energy ambitions. CEIF 2025 will provide attendees with valuable insights into how ongoing and upcoming projects are helping the country meet its production goals while fostering economic growth and diversification in the sector.

Connect with Industry Leaders

Supported by Congo’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons and national oil company (NOC) Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, CEIF 2025 will serve as an opportunity for local, regional and international delegates to collaborate and discover new avenues for partnerships. Delegates can connect with top energy investors and executives – from operators, IOCs, NOCs and independents – as well as government officials, industry innovators and financiers to expand their professional network.

Help Fuel Sustainable Development

Boasting immense potential for renewable energy, Congo is well-positioned to leverage Congo’s strong slate of upcoming projects to transform its energy landscape. In recent years, the country has implemented a number of initiatives to diversify its energy matrix and expand the share of renewable energy. The Congolese government is also making strategic investments in downstream infrastructure, including new refineries and gas-to-power projects, which will be on display at CEIF 2025 and are set to help drive electrification and socioeconomic development.

The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.