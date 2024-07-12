Angola’s oil and gas industry is growing rapidly, with a $60 billion investment pipeline planned for the next five years, a 2025 limited tender on the cards and industry reforms offering improved fiscal and contractual terms. The county’s premier industry event Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) connects international stakeholders to the market, serving as a bridge between foreign players and Angolan projects.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Strong International Focus

In recent months, Angola has been strengthening cooperation with various global partners to support oil and gas development. Recent deals include with Italy, the UAE, South Korea, Ivory Coast and many more. These deals and future collaborations are expected to drive project development and innovation in Angola while supporting global demand through Angolan exports.

The 2024 edition of the conference builds on this to bring new players to the market while promoting projects, partnerships and potential investment opportunities. In addition to local and regional delegates, AOG 2024 will feature the participation of delegations from China, the UK, the UAE, Germany, Portugal, Brazil and many more. International companies are invited to participate in the event and seize new opportunities in Angolan oil and gas.

Access Upcoming Projects

Last month, Angola’s national concessionaire for the oil and gas industry the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) announced a series of measures that aim to support crude oil production in Angola. This comes as the country recently awarded oil and gas companies Etu Energias, Effimax Energy and Grupo Simples Oil a new concession for Block CON 8, stipulating an exploration phase lasting five years from the signing of the contract.

https://apo-opa.co/4eZkKmc

https://apo-opa.co/4bzO2oA

Angola is enhancing cooperation with global players, including IOCs such as Chevron, TotalEnergies, Azule Energy and ExxonMobil, to bring new projects online and maintain hydrocarbon production above 1.1 million barrels per day through 2027. A key component of AOG 2024 is unparalleled access to upcoming projects. Attendees will be given exclusive access to the latest requests for proposals, tenders, market trends, policies and regulations shaping the sector.

https://apo-opa.co/3zFEZVZ

Drive Real Investment

Each year, AOG cements itself as the platform of choice for partnerships, collaborations and multi-billion-dollar deal signings. In 2023, seven industry-advancing deals were signed, laying the foundation for collaboration, market growth and future prosperity. In 2024, this trend is expected to continue as foreign companies travel to Luanda to engage with Angolan companies. The conference’s multi-track program covers the entire oil and gas value chain, providing insight into investment opportunities and strategic projects.

Participate in Exclusive Networking

The AOG 2024 conference serves as an opportunity for local, regional and international delegates to collaborate and discover new avenues for investment. Delegates can connect with top energy investors and executives – from operators, IOCs, NOCs and independents – as well as government officials, industry innovators and financiers to expand their professional network.

The event offers extensive opportunities to network and build meaningful business relationships, including exclusive networking breaks and lunches, the closing Networking Cocktail as well as the Gala Dinner and Awards which recognizes the companies pioneering the oil and gas industry in Angola.

Help Fuel Development

With the recent commencement of construction at Angola’s first integrated economic zone as well as its first aluminum industrial park, the country is on track to accelerate economic diversification and sustainable development. Apart from oil and gas, AOG 2024 is poised to set the benchmark for development in Angola while facilitating a strategic investment hub for various sectors in the country’s public and private sectors.

https://apo-opa.co/3VWVLY9

https://apo-opa.co/4f12o4s

Angola continues to provide great opportunities for international investors to develop energy projects that serve local and international energy demand. AOG 2024 targets key initiatives in the country including a heightened exploration drive, gas monetization, local content development and renewable energy and will clearly show Angola’s ambition and future plans for development.