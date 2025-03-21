As part of the implementation of the African Union's Roadmap on «Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth," the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa’s Subregional Office for West Africa (ECA/SRO-WA) is providing technical assistance to support the operationalization of the Budgeting Sensitive to Demographic Dividend (BSDD) approach in Togo.

In this context, a technical workshop targeting key budgetary stakeholders will be held from 25 to 27 March 2025, in Lomé, Togo. The objective is to build national capacity in integrating demographic dividend-sensitive perspectives into public budgeting and broaden fiscal transformation processes.

This initiative aims to enhance Togo’s efforts to accelerate the harnessing of the demographic dividend, a critical driver for inclusive, sustainable, and transformative economic growth.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, Economic and Demographic Studies (INSEED), data from the most recent General Population and Housing Census (GPHC5, November 2022), show that individuals under 15 years of age account for over 37.5% of Togo's population, while those under 25 represent approximately 59%. With an estimated annual population growth rate of 2.16% in 2024, the country's population is projected to double within the next 30 years. At the same time, the country is undergoing a demographic transition, evidenced by a decline in the total fertility rate from 6.8 children per woman in 1981 to 4.12 children in 2024 (as reported in the United Nations' World Population Prospects, 2024).

This evolving demographic profile presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in the delivery of essential services in education, health, and employment. It underscores the urgent need for increased public investment in young people, both girls and boys—to harness their full potential.

To this end, the BSDD approach offers a strategic framework to optimize public resource allocation through the national budget —Togo’s primary instrument for implementing its development priorities.

The technical support provided by ECA/SRO-WA comes at a pivotal time, building on previous achievements. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Togo has already incorporated the BSDD approach into the 2025 budgetary framework letter and mainstreamed demographic dividend considerations into the gender-sensitive budget document. These efforts mark a foundational step toward institutionalizing BSDD in national planning and budgeting processes.

In this perspective, this support aims to strengthen the capacities of key budgetary actors involved in the formulation and execution of the 2026 national budget. The initiative reaffirms Togo's strong political will and institutional commitment to accelerating the demographic dividend.

This activity is conducted in partnership with the Directorate General of Budget and Finance, the Directorate General of Development Planning, INSEED, and the financial and planning departments of key sectoral ministries and institutions—particularly those responsible for education, health, employment, and youth.