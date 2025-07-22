Many young South Sudanese women and men are involuntarily idle and desperate for any opportunities to earn qualifications that may lead to gainful employment or enable them to start their own small businesses. In Akobo and Bor, in volatile Jonglei State, a significant number of them were given such chances, with the graduates of three-month-long vocational trainings in both towns determined to grab them with both hands. “Everyone should plant vegetables. If you do, you gain good health and a possibility to earn money without subjecting yourself to the risks of assaults we women run when we collect firewood,” says Rodah Nyathuok Lual in Akobo. There, more than 100 youth, with the majority being women, have learnt income-generating skills like farming, tailoring, hairdressing, marketing and financial management. The initiative, funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and implemented by the national non-governmental organization Community Initiative for Development, is timely as resources in Akobo, following the return of many previously conflict-displaced persons, have become scarcer than usual. “When we work, we become role models in our communities by promoting both development and peace. When everyone is busy, there is no time or room for conflict,” says Domach Makuach Mark, another proud owner of new and marketable skills who, like all graduates, was also given a starter kit and connected to banks and other lenders for possible investments. UN peacekeepers from South Korea have given 77 of Domach’s peers in Bor reason to be equally optimistic about their futures. In the state capital, they have learnt everything from wiring a building safely and repairing a leaking pipe to cultivating food and raising poultry. “From now on, I hope people will buy eggs and chickens from me,” says Akuoch Mary Atem as she details her plan to open a poultry farm to support herself and her family. More young, aspiring women and men in and around Bor are likely to benefit from similar opportunities in the future. “In cooperation with the government, we hope that we’ll be able to expand our vocational school,” says Colonel Kwon Byung Guk, Commander of the South Korean contingent, who also revealed that his government will provide five top students with full scholarships for advanced studies in the East Asian country.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.