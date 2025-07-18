The World Health Organization (WHO) has reinforced its support to Tanzania’s post-Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) recovery by handing over essential medical equipment worth over TZS 112 million to health authorities in Biharamulo District, one of the areas most affected by the outbreak.

The equipment package includes personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tools, hospital beds, and emergency medical kits, critical to restoring routine health services and enhancing outbreak preparedness at the district level.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony, Dr. Galbert Fedjo, acting WHO Representative in Tanzania, reaffirmed WHO’s long-term support: “This handover is part of a broader commitment to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response capacities in Tanzania. We are proud to stand with the Government and the people of Tanzania on the road from recovery to resilience.”

The donation is part of a larger post-Marburg support package made possible through funding from the Government of the United Kingdom via the Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO). Beyond medical supplies, the support has also contributed to risk communication, psychosocial recovery, and training of health workers across affected regions.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Government, The Director of Emergency at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Erasto Sylvanus, expressed appreciation to WHO and partners: “This support comes at a critical time as we continue to strengthen our health systems and ensure our frontline workers are equipped to handle future health emergencies. We thank WHO and the UK Government for standing with us.”

The Marburg Virus Disease outbreak was officially declared in March and successfully contained through rapid response efforts led by the Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners. Today’s handover marks a significant step in the recovery phase and in enhancing Tanzania’s long-term public health emergency preparedness.