The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohammed Yakubu Janabi, have commenced an official visit to Ghana from 4–6 August 2025. Their visit comes ahead of the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit: The Accra Compact, scheduled for 5 August in Accra, and signals a renewed commitment to advancing regional cooperation on sustainable financing for health and systems resilience.

The Summit takes place at a time of mounting global health challenges and constrained financing, with countries across Africa striving to build stronger, more resilient health systems. Ghana’s recent progress in universal health coverage, local vaccine manufacturing, and emergency preparedness demonstrates the country’s growing leadership in shaping sustainable and equitable health outcomes.

During their stay, Dr Tedros and Dr Janabi will hold high-level meetings with national authorities including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana and key stakeholders to reaffirm WHO’s support for Ghana’s health priorities.

The summit will convene African heads of state, health ministers, and global partners to align national, regional, and global agendas around the principles of self-reliance, innovation, and coordinated action.

The delegation includes senior officials from WHO headquarters in Geneva, the WHO Regional Office for Africa, and the WHO Ghana Country Office. The visit is expected to reaffirm WHO’s technical partnership with Ghana while spotlighting the country’s leadership in advancing inclusive and sustainable health development across the continent.