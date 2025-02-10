The West African Development Bank “BOAD” (www.BOAD.org/en/) continues to lead in financial innovation with the successful issuance of a $500 million sustainable hybrid bond on the international capital market. This deeply subordinated instrument carries a 30-year maturity with a five-year non-call period, for an equivalent EUR coupon rate of 5.9%. Strong investor confidence drove the bond’s tightening by 37.5 basis points from its initial price offering, resulting in an impressive $1.9 billion order book reached over the day and a final oversubscription ratio of 3.4X.

Prior to this transaction, BOAD had already secured $204 million in private placements with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa “BADEA” and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti “CDP” in December 2023 and August 2024, respectively. Rated Baa3 by Moody’s and recognized with 50% equity content by both Moody’s and Fitch, this inaugural public issuance allows BOAD to outperform its $600 million hybrid bond objective achieving 95% of its Capital Increase objective as part of the Djoliba Strategic Plan. This hybrid bond issuance enables the bank to add additional equity-like capital to its liabilities, bringing its equity-to-assets ratio to 41.7%.

This transaction attracted significant and diversified investors driven by the strong credit profile of BOAD and the characteristics of the structure. In terms of geographical distribution, UK investors represent 44% of the allocation, followed by Switzerland 20%, US 13%, Middle East 3%, Asia 2% and the Rest of Europe 19%. In terms of investor type, Asset Managers represent 69% of the allocation, followed by Hedge Funds 20%, Banks/Private Banks 6% and Pension Funds/Insurance 5%.

The proceeds will be allocated to financing or refinancing eligible Green and Social projects under BOAD’s Sustainability Bond Framework, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to climate action and social progress across the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) region. This transaction strengthens BOAD’s capitalization and accelerates the objectives of its Djoliba Strategic Plan, further solidifying its role as a key driver of sustainable economic growth and improved living standards in West Africa.

Mr. Serge Ekué, President&Chairman of the Board stated: “This groundbreaking transaction is a testament to investor confidence and underscores the BOAD's commitment to innovation as a key driver of development. By mobilizing additional funds, we are strengthening our capacity to finance impactful projects across our member countries, fostering sustainable growth and economic resilience. My sincere gratitude to our advisors Rothschild&Co and Galite, and to BNP Paribas, Société Générale, HSBC, JP Morgan and SMBC.”

About BOAD:

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) is the common development finance institution of the member countries of the West African Monetary Union (WAMU). It is an international public institution whose purpose, as provided under Article 2 of its Articles of Association, is to promote the balanced development of its member countries and foster economic integration within West Africa by financing priority development projects. It is accredited to the three climate finance facilities (GEF, AF, GCF). Since 2009, BOAD sits as an observer at the UNFCCC and actively participates in discussions on devising an international climate finance system. Since January 2013, it has been home to the first Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) on Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), whose aim is to provide direct support to governments, NGOs and the private sector in identifying and developing CDM projects. As of October 15 2023, the Bank has been co-chairing alongside Bancoldex, the Colombian Business and Export Development Bank, the International Development Finance Club (IDFC) which brings together 27 national, regional and multilateral development banks from around the world.