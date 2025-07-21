The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved two new investments for critical minerals projects in sub-Saharan Africa this month. The funding aims to accelerate economic development across the region while reinforcing US supply chains for minerals essential to the country’s defense, energy, security and advanced technology sectors. The investments will also drive infrastructure expansion, boost employment and increase export revenues for the African markets.

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders. The event will showcase the role being played by U.S. institutions such as the DFC in enhancing US-Africa ties in mining and investment. AMW will feature a dedicated US-Africa Roundtable, connecting U.S. policymakers and institutional investors with African governments, project developers and stakeholders for partnership formation, deal signing and policy alignment.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In the last two years, the DFC has been advancing US–Africa mining collaboration through a growing portfolio of investments, loans and technical assistance grants. Among these is the DFC’s $5 million funding package for Blencowe Resources, aimed at developing the Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda. In July 2025, Blencowe received a $750,000 tranche as part of this commitment, following an earlier $500,000 disbursement in May. The final $250,000 payment will support the project’s definitive feasibility study. With a JORC Indicated and Inferred Resource of 24.5 million tons at 6.0% total graphite content, Orom-Cross is expected to operate for 21 years, contributing to Uganda’s economic transformation and in meeting growing global demand for battery-grade graphite.

Other recent DFC commitments include a $553 million loan for the Lobito Corridor, a project aimed at improving mineral transportation for Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DFC also approved a $3.4 million technical assistance grant for the Longonjo Rare Earths Project in Angola, a $50 million equity investment in the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and a $3.2 million grant for Chillerton’s green copper mining project in Kakosa, Zambia. In Tanzania, the DFC is also backing Kabanga Nickel Limited with a loan to support the development of one of Africa’s most significant nickel sulphide deposits.

With this growing investment footprint, the DFC continues to position itself as a key partner in unlocking Africa’s mineral potential while advancing US strategic interests. AMW 2025 will serve as a powerful platform to build on this momentum, facilitating collaboration, catalyzing new investments and reinforcing US-Africa partnerships in mineral development.