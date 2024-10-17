The U.S. government through the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) sponsored the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) Rank and File eight-week training course, which serves to build capacity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and further SIS goals of ensuring the safety and dignity of Nigerian citizens as it confronts Nigeria’s most pressing and complex security challenges. The course provided expert trainers on advanced policing tactics, and U.S. Embassy officials congratulated 169 SIS officers during their graduation ceremony that took place at the Police Mobile Force Training College (PMF) in Ende Hills, Nasarawa State. Two hundred additional officers are expected to graduate from the course over the next two months.

INL Senior Advisor (SA) for Law Enforcement Shaun Gavin represented the U.S. Embassy at the event. The U.S. Embassy-sponsored training supported expert instruction on law enforcement operations focusing on combating kidnapping gangs, armed robberies, and terrorism, as well as community policing skills and human rights. SA Gavin congratulated the graduating officers and, in his speech, called on the graduates to lead with integrity, uphold the rule of law, respect human rights, and make justice and equality the foundation of their service. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of both the INL implementer Alutiiq and NPF training and management teams in course instruction.

During the ceremony, SIS Commander Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo highlighted that the United States has already trained 50 commanders, who lead SIS units deployed across various states in Nigeria, underscoring the longstanding partnership and professional development made possible through the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria. Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun emphasized that this graduation marks a significant milestone in the NPF’s ongoing mission to create a safer and more secure Nigeria. He also credited the successful establishment of the SIS to the unwavering support from the United States, whose resources and expertise have significantly enhanced the NPF’s capabilities. Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule of Nasarawa State praised the IGP for prioritizing training initiatives that have culminated in the formation of the SIS, and expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Embassy for its invaluable partnership in this endeavor.

Other distinguished guests at the event included IGP Egbetokun, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Audu Sule, Minister of State for Police Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, representatives from the Police Service Commission, traditional rulers, and other senior NPF officers.

The Embassy signed an MOU with IGP Egbetokun on December 18, 2023 to provide support to the SIS to enhance law enforcement capabilities across Nigeria, particularly in the northeast region. This elite unit is designed to address complex security challenges, restore law and order, and promote public safety while fostering a culture of accountability within the NPF. The SIS is intended to complement, not replace, existing community policing efforts. This partnership is one of multiple U.S. government-funded programs in place to strengthen the Nigerian government’s capacity to support civilian security and uphold human rights standards for its citizens.