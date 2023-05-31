The graduation event included a tour of Bole Manufacturing Technical and Vocational College, an inclusive music performance by the youth, and a certificate handover ceremony with Deputy Mission Director Stein and Dr. Getahun Semeon, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development.

This USAID program helped these young men and women receive training in skills such as garment manufacturing, electronics and maintenance, food and hotel management, leather production, metal and woodwork, agro-processing, and hairdressing. After graduation, USAID’s PRIDE activity will continue providing technical and financial assistance for the graduates to set up their own enterprises.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Timothy Stein officiated a graduation ceremony for over 700 young Ethiopians with disabilities. With support from USAID’s Promoting Rights and Inclusion for Disability Empowerment (PRIDE) activity, these new graduates from 13 towns and cities across Ethiopia have completed courses from their local technical colleges and community-based training centers.

© Press Release 2022

