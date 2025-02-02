The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is gravely concerned by escalating violence between cattle keepers and settled farming communities in Eastern Equatoria state.

Most recently on 31 January, armed conflict between pastoralists and settled communities in and around Magwi county has reportedly led to retaliatory fighting in Agoro, Chomboro, Obama and Ayiii villages.

These events have created widespread public fear and resulted in civilian displacement from affected areas in Eastern Equatoria as well as from Lokiliri in neighboring Central Equatoria state.

“UNMISS strongly condemns the ongoing violence and calls on all involved parties to demonstrate restraint. Such attacks and counter-attacks must stop,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“The primary responsibility for protecting civilians lies with the Government and I commend their deployment of security forces to restore order, but it is equally imperative that humanitarian access is maintained for aid to reach the newly displaced,” he added. “Vitally, national, state and local authorities must make concerted efforts to ensure recurrent conflict between herders and farmers are prevented in future.”

For its part, UNMISS continues to intensively engage with communities and authorities to reduce tensions. The Mission is also sending peacekeeping patrols to affected areas to boost security.