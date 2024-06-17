In light of the celebration of the Day of the African Child with the theme, ‘providing education for all children in Africa, the time is now!’ UNICEF in Ethiopia reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances.

In addition, as the year has been designated by the AU as the Year of Education for Africa, UNICEF calls upon governments and partners both within and outside the continent to prioritize early childhood education, organize cost-effective events at the national level to galvanize support for education, enhance communication and visibility, and work across sectors to highlight critical factors that contribute to learning.

“Education is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right for children," emphasizes Dr Aboubacar Kampo, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia. "It is the cornerstone for the holistic development of children and the key to unlocking countless opportunities for their future."

According to recent estimates, approximately 17 million children in Ethiopia, spanning pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary levels, are currently out of school with nearly half of them being girls. Additionally, an estimated 3.5 million children at primary and secondary levels are at risk of dropping out, further exacerbating the education crisis.

As part of its efforts, UNICEF has collaborated closely with the Ministry of Education to develop and implement various educational initiatives, including the Early Childhood Development and Education Policy Framework, comprehensive general education curriculum reform, and the Digital Education Strategy and Implementation Plan. These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of education by building the capacity of teachers, improving digital infrastructure, and equipping students with the necessary skills for the future.

As a leading advocate for children's rights and well-being, UNICEF is dedicated to addressing the barriers that hinder access to education across the continent. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, UNICEF is working tirelessly to break these barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive society where every child can thrive.