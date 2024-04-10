Football enthusiasts, mark your calendars for The Ultimate Match To Unite (https://apo-opa.co/3TT4WrB)! On April 20th, 2024, history will be made at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam as the BIF ALL STARS go head-to-head with the revered AJAX LEGENDS in a thrilling exhibition match - an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

The BIF ALL STARS, a new collective of football champions from African descent and beyond including Didier Drogba, Claude Makélélé, Clarence Seedorf, Nader El Sayed, Christian Karembeu, Dida, Roque Junior and others. They will grace the pitch against formidable AJAX LEGENDS, featuring illustrious figures such as Aron Winter, Jari Litmanen, Wesley Sneijder, Richard Witschge, Maxwell, Shota Arveladze, Frank and Ronald de Boer, among others.

From electrifying goals to skillful maneuvers, spectators can expect a display of football mastery like no other. Organized under the banner of the Play To Unite initiative, by the Black Impact Foundation (BIF), this eagerly anticipated showdown between two powerhouse teams is not just about the game itself; it's the ultimate display of unity, sportsmanship and camaraderie. The Olympic Stadium, steeped in sporting history and grandeur, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion.

Beyond the thrill of the game, this match holds a deeper significance. In a time when divisions threaten to overshadow our shared humanity, BIF ALL STARS - Play To Unite stand as a testament to the enduring power of sport to unite, inspire and foster social change. The inaugural event - The Ultimate Match To Unite - spotlights not only the spectacle of elite football, but also the profound symbolism of solidarity in action.

The initiative extends beyond the stadium walls to a social side program with a particular focus on youth and community engagement and empowerment. Local youth will have the opportunity to meet and interact with their sporting heroes on match day, fostering inspiration and forging connections that will last a lifetime.

The proceeds from this spectacular event will be dedicated to advancing sports, scholarship, mentorship, health and community building programs, amplifying the impact across communities worldwide.

Join us on the 20th of April as football’s greatest line up grace the pitch in Amsterdam in an epic match you’ll need to see to believe - where the BIF ALL STARS and AJAX LEGENDS collide in a spectacle that transcends sport – a celebration of unity, diversity, and the unifying power of football.

The African Energy Chamber fully endorses this initiative.

For media enquiries and interview opportunities, please contact:

Info@blackimpactfoundation.com.

About BIF ALL STARS&The Ultimate Match To Unite:

Sports has the power to unite people in a way that little else does, and BIF ALL STARS, a formidable collective of world-renowned football champions, epitomizes the unifying force of sports, aiming not only to entertain but also to foster connections and inspire unity. As they embark on their journey, they will confront legendary teams worldwide, starting with the inaugural edition in Amsterdam.