I would like to start by welcoming the agreement of this Council of a Presidential Statement on UNOWAS. During what is a challenging period for the region, that was an important signal of the Council’s full support for the region’s peace and security. We commend the penholders Sierra Leone and Switzerland for their excellent work to get it agreed.

We wish to make four points today.

First, the UK congratulates Mauritania and Senegal for their peaceful transfers of power. But democracy and civic space are under pressure in the region. We note that timelines for restoration of constitutional governments in Mali and Burkina Faso have been extended, and we reiterate the Council’s call, in its recent Presidential Statement, for the restoration of constitutional order. Guinea’s transition timeline has also slipped, but we welcome ECOWAS’ assessment that some progress has been achieved in Guinea, including a planned referendum on the constitution in 2024.

Second, security across the Sahel is deteriorating. The threat of terrorism is growing, and requires a serious cross-regional response. Foreign mercenaries and proxies are not the answer. They have a track record in the region of worsening existing conflicts and undermining long-term development, and the way they operate often poses grave threats to the protection of civilians, as we saw at Moura in Mali. The UK remains concerned about the security situation in Mali, especially after the withdrawal of MINUSMA. We encourage UNOWAS to help bring all parties back to the negotiating table.

We also note the recent ECOWAS and Alliance of Sahel States summits. We urge all states in the region to seek collective solutions to the growing shared security challenge. As we heard in the Arria meeting called by Sierra Leone on 19 June, effective counter-terror efforts require regional collaboration.

Third, the humanitarian situation in the region continues to get worse. Food insecurity, fueled by violence and displacement, is reaching record levels in the Central Sahel and Nigeria. Climate change is compounding these problems.

Since 2019, UK aid has supported over 15 million people in the Sahel with life-saving assistance, and 3 million in Nigeria since 2017. But access is increasingly restricted, and needs are still going unmet. We call on all actors to ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance.

Fourth, we welcome the IMF’s improved economic forecast, which demonstrates the enormous opportunity for growth across the region despite today’s many challenges. The UK looks forward to deepening our partnerships in the region, working collaboratively to ensure that we drive forward both growth and security.