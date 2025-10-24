On October 23, 2025 as part of a working visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries of Algeria, Co-chairman of the Algerian side of the Belarusian-Algerian Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Yacine El Mahdi Oualid.

The parties stated the need to increase mutual trade turnover. In particular, the Algerian side expressed interest in procuring Belarusian baby food, increasing the supply of powdered milk, as well as Belarusian meat products with a halal certificate.

An agreement was reached to sign an intergovernmental agreement in the field of veterinary medicine and a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The parties exchanged mutual invitations to attend specialized exhibitions in the field of agriculture and food, in particular, "Belagro 2026" in Minsk.

The interest in intensifying practical cooperation between the relevant departments was emphasized.

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus, being a major producer of agricultural machinery and possessing extensive competencies and technologies in the field of agriculture, is ready to contribute to ensuring Algeria's food security.

In this context, the parties discussed the need for agricultural mechanization within the framework of a large-scale project implemented by the Algerian side to develop new lands in the desert with an area of up to 1 million hectares.

The Algerian side also expressed interest in continuing work on projects to create grain storage systems.

In addition to the main meetings, a number of point-to-point negotiations and consultations of expert groups on cooperation in industry, agriculture, business contacts, as well as other areas of trade and economic cooperation took place. An agreement was reached to organize a visit of a delegation of representatives of "Bobruiskagromash", "MTZ", "MAZ" and "Amkodor" enterprises to Algeria on November 3, 2025 to practice areas of further cooperation in the supply of Belarusian machinery to Algeria, as well as conditions for the creation of joint productions of tractors and utility vehicles and attachments and service centers in Algeria.