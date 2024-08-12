On 11 August 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Charge d’Affaires, a.i., met Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim, President of Egyptian Muaythai Federation, at the Embassy to discuss ways to further promote Muay Thai in Egypt and to thank the Federation for its excellent cooperation in Embassy’s activities and its role in publicising Muay Thai in Egypt and the region. On this occasion, the Embassy also gave financial contribution to support the Federation’s activities, which is in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand’s policy to promote Muay Thai overseas.
Muay Thai in Egypt has gained popularity in recent years. As many as 5,000 Egyptians from all over the country practice Muay Thai, including youths and women.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.