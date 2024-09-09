The Royal African Society (RAS) of the United Kingdom (www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org), a leading organisation promoting Africa’s global influence and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading, award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, renowned for its expertise across the continent, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will enhance RAS’s mission to celebrate African culture and achievements through prominent events, including its key annual events, the Film Africa Festival (www.filmafrica.org), and the prestigious Royal African Society Benefit Gala (https://apo-opa.co/4d4rz3z). APO Group will support RAS’s events and initiatives as the official public relations partner through press release distribution, media monitoring, and strategic communications.

Commenting on the partnership, APO Group’s Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) said, “This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to elevate Africa’s cultural and professional presence on a global scale. The creative industry is one of Africa's most vibrant and rapidly growing sectors, and by partnering with the Royal African Society, we can amplify the voices of talented African creatives shaping the continent’s future. Africa's vast landscape of stories, whether through film, music, fashion, or art, deserves to be shared with the world, and we believe that our strategic expertise will help the Royal African Society to forge a deeper connection between African culture and the global community.”

“This partnership will help us expand our reach and continue celebrating Africa’s rich culture on the world stage,” said Janet Rogan, CEO of the Royal African Society. “With APO Group’s support, we look forward to engaging a wider audience and showcasing Africa's incredible talent, creativity, and opportunities.”

Celebrating Africa’s Creativity

The Royal African Society has long worked to promote understanding, appreciation, and dialogue about Africa's role in global politics, society, and culture. The Society will expand its reach with this new partnership, ensuring African stories and achievements gain broader international recognition and impact. APO Group’s communications expertise will play a crucial role in this, helping to boost the visibility and impact of RAS’s cultural and professional events, thereby strengthening the connection between Africa and global audiences, particularly in the United Kingdom.

This partnership comes at a critical time, as Africa’s creative industry is undergoing rapid expansion, with African art, music, fashion, and film gaining increasing international attention. Events like the Royal African Society's Film Africa Festival, scheduled for 25th October – 03rd November 2024, which showcases contemporary and classic African cinema in London, highlight the continent’s artistic talent.

This prestigious festival brings together an impressive array of films that highlight both traditional storytelling and cutting-edge narratives from across the continent. By giving a stage to African filmmakers, Film Africa is instrumental in bringing authentic stories to international audiences, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and enhancing the global perception of Africa's creative industries.

The 2024 Royal African Society Benefit Gala, scheduled for 22nd November 2024 at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), will be a celebration of this creativity, paying tribute to prominent global artists, creatives, and cultural influencers.

The event will feature a keynote address on the “Power of Narrative”, along with an exclusive Gala dinner, a Sotheby's-run auction supported by Artsy, and vibrant cultural performances. Preceding the dinner, a networking session will offer attendees the chance to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and professionals, forging new partnerships and professional growth. The Gala will also include an awards ceremony, honouring outstanding achievements across categories, such as Business Excellence, Philanthropy, Activism, and Creative Innovation.

About Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation dedicated to improving understanding of Africa in the UK and beyond and harnessing the power of the narrative to promote engagement and investment between Africa and the UK across all sectors, with a particular focus on climate impact, sustainable development, and human security. The Society uses its flagship cultural events to spotlight Africa's diverse cultures, heritages, and current affairs to the widest possible audience, as well as to demonstrate the vast innovation and talent across the creative industries on the continent. Africa's numerous film industries, catering to the continent's diverse cultures and many languages, are a huge growth area, bringing in significant investment and creating thousands of jobs, including in the latest technologies.

For more information, please visit our website: www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading, award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards, and World Business Outlook Awards in 2023. We have also been acknowledged as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa by Brands Review Magazine, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year by World Business Outlook in 2024.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Emirates, the UNDP, the WHO, and Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com.

