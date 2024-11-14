The Royal African Society's (RAS) (www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org) Benefit Auction, starting with the Silent Auction, 11th November - 23rd November, and the Live Auction taking place during the Benefit Gala, on 22nd November, managed by ARTSY, brings to you legacy building treasures from some of the most sought-after contemporary artists and life changing experiences.

Thanks to an array of artisans and organisations, the auction boasts one-of-a-kind items and exclusive get-aways, that include: culture and nature tours by Mlilo Safaris and Community Tours, a luxurious stay at Kivuko Eco Lodge in the Taita Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, champagne and horse riding with equestrian star Lydia Heywood at Cornbury Horse Trails in a custom made hat by Matthew Eluwande. For those with a penchant for top shelf spirits you want to place a bid on ‘Rome De Bellegarde XO’ which is currently the Guinness World Record Cognac, donated by MWANKOM and Rolling Stone Africa. We are also offering the chance to enhance your tea experience with the beautifully decorated, traditional twin tea sets donated by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as bid for a few luxury Christmas hampers by Zimasa Vodka and the revitalising, vegan friendly sell-care products of La Bottega Dell’Arte. The exquisite diamond encrusted brooch by MasterPeace Jewellers will be most desirable, as well as magnificent artworks by Vanessa Endeley, Godwin Rotimi, Orry Shenjobi, Isaac Emokpae, Bokani, Stephen Akpo and the one-of-a-kind, collector’s edition chess set by Minn Land.

Additionally, you could win dinner for two at the unforgettable fine dining experiences at the 2-starred Michelin restaurants IKOYI and Sketch’s brasserie luxe, THE GALLERY. Royal Air Maroc has also donated flights for two to your favourite Royal Air Maroc destination.

Start your bidding now until 23rd November, hosted by ARTSY HERE (https://apo-opa.co/3UQtume)

The Royal African Society’s Benefit Gala on Friday, 22nd November, from 5:30pm - 11:30pm will be one of the most exciting and glamorous events in the London social calendar, kicking off the festive season. It will be held at the beautiful and historic headquarters of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), 66 Portland Place, London W1B 1AD. Guests will include industry leaders, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, leading art and cultural organisations, academics, Africa-related organisations, celebrities and representation from some of the most popular media outlets.

Pre-dinner networking starts with a cocktail reception in the RIBA Gallery from 5:30pm – 7:00pm, co-hosted by the UK's All Party Parliamentary Group for Africa, and esteemed partners and friends of the Society Afreximbank, Africa No Filter and Rolling Stone Africa

The evening promises to be fun filled with high calibre cultural entertainment, inspiring speeches an award presentation. Guests will indulge in a 3-course dinner, specially curated by Michelin starred restaurateurs, Ire Hassan-Odukale of IKOYI (www.IKOYILondon.com) and Adejoke Bakare of CHISHURU (www.CHISHURU.com)

Spectacular entertainment will be led by international superstar Laolu Senbanjo (http://apo-opa.co/3O6yxvd), the esteemed award-winning poet Jenny Mitchell (https://apo-opa.co/4fLzCEu), dance performance by the Ballet Soul (www.BalletSoul.org), and London based legendary London School of Samba (https://apo-opa.co/4fLzGnI). The host will be the award-winning comedian and social media personality star Kenny O (https://apo-opa.co/3O9HOTa).

About The Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation dedicated to improving understanding of Africa and promote engagement and investment between Africa and the UK and beyond, across all sectors. The Society uses its flagship events to spotlight Africa’s innovation, talents, diverse cultures, heritages and current affairs to the widest possible audience.