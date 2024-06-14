On Monday 10 June 2024, the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS took place at the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Côte d’Ivoire, under the patronage of His Excellency Mr Kacou Houaja Léon ADOM, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Living Abroad. The theme of the celebration was “Strengthening Regional Unity, Peace and Security”.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Living Abroad, His Excellency Mr Kacou Houaja Léon ADOM, and a number of dignitaries, including the Honourable Ilahiri Alcide DJEDJE, representing Her Excellency Mrs Kandia KAMISSOKO CAMARA, President of the Côte d’Ivoire Senate, and the Mayor of Cocody, Mr Jean-Marc YACE.

Also present were senior Ivorian government officials, Heads of Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to Côte d’Ivoire, Representatives of International Organisations, as well as the Presidents and representatives of agencies and associations from ECOWAS Member States living in Côte d’Ivoire.

In his speech, the Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Living Abroad praised the significant achievements of ECOWAS in various areas, including the free movement of people and goods, economic and social programmes, cultural exchanges, and security, monetary and financial cooperation. However, he also highlighted the challenges facing ECOWAS, particularly in terms of governance and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The President of the Union of Nationals of ECOWAS Member States in Côte d’Ivoire (UREM-CEDEAO-CI), El Hadj Sekou KABA, has stated that ECOWAS is an essential tool for promoting peace, security, prosperity and integration. He called for unity to achieve the objectives of the 2050 agenda aimed at promoting an ECOWAS of peoples.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, Her Excellency Mrs Fanta CISSE, expressed her gratitude to the people and Government of Côte d’Ivoire for their unwavering support for the common mission to promote peace, stability and development in the region. She also emphasised that ECOWAS is facing new challenges and emerging threats, calling on us to confront them together.

Ambassador Fanta Cisse also highlighted ECOWAS Vision 2050, which aims for regional prosperity through inclusive economic growth, strengthened integration and democratic and transparent governance.

The ceremony ended with the traditional cutting of the birthday cake and a group photograph. Activities to mark the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire continued on Tuesday 11 June 2024 with the presentation of a donation of equipment to the maternity unit of the Williamsville Urban Health Unit in the commune of Adjame in Abidjan. The donation, consisting of a baby incubator, a delivery table and a refrigerator, was presented by Ambassador Fanta Cisse to Mr Karim Dotieme Kone, Director of the said Health Unit.