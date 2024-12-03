The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms Clementine Nkweta-Salami, has noted with grave concern the reports of shelling in and around Zamzam camp near Al Fasher, North Darfur State, the largest camp for internally-displaced people in Darfur hosting over 500,000 people.

“It is now 232 days since the siege of Al Fasher began, which has resulted in unacceptable levels of human suffering. The United Nations and humanitarian partners in Sudan strongly condemn these acts of violence against innocent civilians. I am deeply concerned by reports of the indiscriminate shelling of Zamzam camp, health clinics, and shelters of displaced people. Their protection is paramount,” said Nkweta-Salami.

The Humanitarian Coordinator has called for the protection of civilians and a halt to the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. “These repeated attacks impacting civilian facilities are a stark reminder of the devastating impact that the war has had on Sudanese men, women and children, especially those living in the most vulnerable conditions. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law and should never be a target,” she said.

Humanitarian aid organizations reported that Zamzam camp came under fire and intense shelling during the evening of 1 December 2024 and again on 2 December 2024. According to initial reports, at least five people were killed and 18 people with wounds and injuries have sought medical assistance. NGOs were forced to suspend activities in Zamzam camp and the hospital was evacuated due to the danger and risks posed.

The situation in Zamzam camp was already at a breaking point, according to the UN and other aid agencies. Al Fasher town and Zamzam camp have been cut off from critical humanitarian supplies for months, and famine conditions were confirmed in August 2024.