The Republic of Congo has officially reaffirmed its desire to accede to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, better known as the ‘United Nations Water Convention’. The announcement was made during a national workshop held on 26–27 November 2025 in Brazzaville, coupled with the inaugural session of the Water Advisory Council. The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Hydraulics, the Secretariat of the UN Water Convention and the UN System in Congo.

Strengthening water governance in Congo

The inaugural session of the Water Advisory Council was marked by the adoption of the Brazzaville Declaration, in which the Council committed to supporting Congo's accession to the Water Convention. The Council is a multisectoral body responsible for guiding, coordinating and supporting actions in the field of water in Congo. By supporting this inaugural session, the Convention Secretariat is contributing to strengthening the country's institutional capacities, enabling Congo to benefit from concrete support as of now.

The Republic of Congo has significant water potential, notably thanks to the Congo River, its tributaries and its groundwater resources. The Congo Basin is the second largest freshwater reservoir in the world. Despite these assets, inequalities in access to water persist, while urbanisation, population growth and the effects of climate change are increasing pressure on the resource. Integrated and sustainable management is therefore more necessary than ever.

Cross-border cooperation: an essential lever

In this context, cooperation between riparian states appears to be an indispensable tool for addressing common challenges. The Congo is already involved in regional water cooperation frameworks, such as the International Congo-Oubangui-Sangha Commission.

Accession to the Water Convention will enable the Congo to consolidate existing cooperation, in particular by facilitating the establishment of more robust and harmonised regional legal frameworks.

Speaking at the national workshop, the Minister of Energy and Hydraulics, Mr Émile Ouosso, said: "By acceding to the Convention, the Republic of Congo reaffirms its commitment to cooperate at the international level and to anticipate the risks associated with conflicts of use and the effects of climate change on water resources. "

Involved in the work of the Convention since 2020, Congo will, by becoming a Party, continue to benefit from technical support from the community of Parties and the Secretariat. This cooperation will promote, in particular, the adaptation of shared basins to climate change, the fight against pollution and better use of the practical tools developed under the Convention.

Furthermore, the Convention provides a solid basis – recognised by international financial institutions – for mobilising funding and reducing the risks associated with investments in water infrastructure.

The Secretary of the Convention, Ms Sonja Koeppel, said ”Accession to the Convention can provide support from the community of Parties, enable the sharing of experiences with basins and countries around the world, facilitate access to financing and raise the country's profile internationally.”

The high-level opening session was also attended by the Ambassadors of the European Union and France, as well as the UN Resident Coordinator in Congo. All partners reiterated their support for Congo's accession to and implementation of the Convention.

Growing global commitment

The Congo's forthcoming accession is part of a growing international political interest in transboundary water cooperation. The 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-chaired by Senegal and the United Arab Emirates, will be a major opportunity to advance these issues, particularly in the context of the interactive dialogue dedicated to "water for cooperation ."

Since the Convention was opened for global accession, 16 States have acceded to it, including 13 African countries. Among the States bordering the Congo River, Cameroon is already a Party, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic are in the process of acceding.