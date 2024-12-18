The Pan African Farmers' Organization (PAFO) and the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) are strengthening their collaboration to enhance support for small-scale farmers across Africa. A PAFO delegation led by its President, Ibrahima Coulibaly, visited the Bank’s headquarters on December 13, 2024, to advance the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in October 2023.

Dr. Martin Fregene, Director of the Agriculture and Agro-industry, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to the partnership, highlighting its investments in agriculture, which have benefited over 14 million producers through initiatives that provide inputs and improve market access. He acknowledged persistent challenges in the sector and welcomed ideas from civil society organizations like PAFO to enhance the Bank's impact.

Coulibaly outlined PAFO’s mission and strategic priorities to empower smallholder farmers and advocate for their rights, stressing the need for greater strategic support from the Bank to address challenges in agriculture, which has the potential to solve 80% of the continent’s problems.

The meeting culminated in plans to jointly host a High-Level Conference on Financing Small-Scale Farmers in the second quarter of 2025. This event will rally stakeholders to discuss the financial needs of small-scale farmers and explore sustainable solutions to improve livelihoods. Additionally, the two organizations agreed to develop a comprehensive action plan focusing on capacity building, technology integration, and access to finance, particularly for women and youth farmers.

"The Bank's ‘Feed Africa’ strategy is an important step toward transforming Africa's farming sector, and we are excited to work with the Bank to help shape this vision," said Coulibaly. "Through this partnership, we are committed to helping farmers gain the support and resources they need to succeed, especially women and youth."

This partnership aligns with the Bank’s ‘High 5’ priorities, particularly "Feed Africa," and builds on its commitment to fostering collaboration with civil society organizations. The Bank recognizes the crucial role of such organizations in driving sustainable development.

About PAFO:

PAFO has its headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda. It is a continental platform representing dozens of small-scale farmers' organizations that embody tens of millions of women and men from around 50 African countries. PAFO is composed of five regional Farmer Networks in Africa : Eastern Africa Farmers Federation (EAFF), Plateforme Régionale des Organisations Paysannes d'Afrique Centrale (PROPAC), Réseau des Organisations Paysannes et de Producteurs de l’Afrique de l’Ouest (ROPPA), Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU), Union Maghrébine et de l'Afrique du Nord des Agriculteurs (UMNAGRI).