Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


The Kingdom of Morocco has strongly condemned Israel's heinous aggression and denounced the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar.

The Kingdom of Morocco reiterates its full solidarity with the State of Qatar against anything liable to jeopardize its security, its territorial integrity, and the peace of its citizens and residents.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.