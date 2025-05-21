The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, proudly announced today the winners of its flagship accolades at the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum 2025 Awards. The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2025 in Algiers, celebrating transactions that have translated Shariah-compliant risk-sharing into measurable socio-economic benefits across the OIC member countries.

Mopane Securities Plc was honored with the Best Trade Credit Insurance Deal of the Year Award for structuring a USD 20 million medium-term credit facility for Uzbekistan’s JSC Aloqabank, arranged by Frontera Capital Group Limited. With 95 percent insurance coverage from ICIEC, the facility enables Aloqabank to extend fresh liquidity to a curated portfolio of Uzbek businesses—mobilizing cross-border capital without conventional collateral and directly advancing SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

Deutsche Bank received the Best Foreign Investment Insurance Deal of the Year award for arranging a seven-year, EUR 149 million commodity Murabaha term facility mandated by Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Finance and Budget to finance regional hospitals in Kong and Odienne. ICIEC’s Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligation policy covers 95 percent of principal and profit, de-risking the project and enabling the addition of 377 beds.

“Congratulations to all the parties involved in the awarded deals for demonstrating the pivotal role of Shariah-based risk mitigation tools,” said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC. “By unlocking strategic capital without relying on conventional collateral, these innovative deals have fortified supply chains, expanded critical infrastructure, and fostered inclusive growth. Together, we are not only safeguarding investments but also accelerating progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for our member states.”

The award winners were selected by an independent panel of esteemed experts, following a rigorous evaluation process grounded in impact, innovation, and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This approach underscores the Awards’ commitment to transparency, impartiality, and excellence in recognizing meaningful contributions to sustainable development.

