The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative, Mrs. Aissatou Diallo called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde as part of her farewell tour this Monday 23rd June 2025 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Among the issues discussed was the forecasted growth in the Tourism sector in the coming months. Minister Radegonde explained that one main challenge encountered was air connectivity which was often a deterrent to potential visitors.

During their meeting, Mrs. Diallo described Seychelles as a success story in the IMF, saying that the country has consistently performed at a high level throughout their programmes and that it was considered to be a role model. She described her 3-year tenure as one which was productive and rewarding.

Minister Radegonde personally thanked Mrs. Diallo for the work done during her tenure as the first IMF Resident Representative and wished her much success in her upcoming posting.