The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a US$ 200 million Syndicated Murabaha Financing with Türk Eximbank to support the trade financing needs of the private sector, further strengthening SMEs export competitiveness and contributing to the Country’s sustainable economic growth.

The new facility is designed to expand access to trade financing for export-oriented SMEs and private sector clients, supporting jobs and driving sustainable economic growth. Through this strategic collaboration, a large number of enterprises, particularly export-oriented SMEs, will benefit from improved access to Islamic trade finance solutions. This signing marks another significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between ITFC and Türk Eximbank, which began in 2009. Over the years, ITFC has approved approximately US$3.7 billion in financing for Türk Eximbank. These interventions have contributed significantly in promoting export competitiveness, strengthening local industries, and advancing broader socio-economic development across the country.

The newly extended US$ 200 million financing facility underscores ITFC’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Türk Eximbank and advancing the shared vision of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Türkiye through enhanced trade and private sector empowerment.

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$89 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade

development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.