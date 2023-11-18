​In an effort to disseminate information and increase understanding of the Republic of Indonesia Minister of Foreign Affairs Decree No. 46 of 2023 concerning Guidelines for Temporary Stopover Places (TSS) for Indonesian Representatives Abroad, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Friday (17/11) carried out outreach to all levels of Indonesian Embassy staff at the Noor Alyaman Hall, Port Sudan.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Sunarko, explained the importance of understanding the TSS Guidelines in order to improve services and protection for Indonesian citizens remaining in Sudan amidst the current difficult situation.

Ambassador Sunarko also emphasized the importance of paying attention to the health aspects of Indonesian citizens who are TSS residents by continuing to monitor their health conditions before entering, during their stay and then being returned to Indonesia.

The event continued with discussion and questions and answers and ended with a friendly meeting.​