On the occasion of the 2023 World Humanitarian Day, the humanitarian community in Somalia, led by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, George Conway, has reiterated the call for the protection of aid workers and facilities and the respect for the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and operational independence that underscore humanitarian action globally.

“On this day, we remember the families and friends of the aid workers around the world who lost their lives and others who were injured earlier this year while in the line of duty. Sadly, such is the extreme reality of the difficult environments that we all operate in to ensure that assistance is delivered to those in need, no matter what,” said Mr. Conway.

The theme of this year’s World Humanitarian Day - #NoMatterWhat! - underscores the unwavering commitment of humanitarian workers to stand shoulder to shoulder with the communities they serve and to deliver essential life-saving assistance and protection no matter who, no matter where, and No Matter What.

Somalia is emerging from a risk of famine projected in 2022, following the poor performance of five consecutive rain seasons - a climate event not seen in four decades. It is through the collaborative efforts of national authorities, communities, and humanitarian partners, coupled with better-than-expected Gu rainfall performance that we have been able to avert famine in Somalia. However, the situation remains critical. More than 8.3 million people have needed humanitarian assistance in 2023, of whom 6.6 million are food insecure and about 1.8 million children under the age of five are likely to be acutely malnourished through 2023: 478,000 severely so.

Local authorities and communities, who are often the first responders, have continued to collaborate with humanitarian partners to provide essential life-saving assistance and protection to women, men, and children affected by disasters. Since January 2023, about 5.7 million people have been reached by shelter, health, nutrition, food security, education, and other humanitarian workers delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people across Somalia. This has been made possible by the generous support of our donors and the significant role played by the Government and local authorities in providing essential support and fostering an enabling environment for humanitarian action in the country.

The operating environment in Somalia continues to be challenging due to persistent climatic/environmental shocks, the ongoing hostilities, and other impediments. This notwithstanding, aid workers have remained committed to ensuring that those in need receive the assistance and protection they need.

“I would like to reaffirm our commitment to continue working closely with all stakeholders, to alleviate suffering and restore dignity to the people of Somalia affected by these shocks and disasters. I call on everyone to ensure respect for humanitarian principles and to prioritize the protection of aid workers, as we endeavor to bridge the gap between hope and despair for affected people in Somalia”, emphasized Mr. Conway.