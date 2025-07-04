The Government of Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed a Financing Agreement amounting to USD 1 billion under the Second Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Development Policy Operation (DPO) in a grant and concessional loan.

This critical operation reflects the World Bank’s continued commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s bold and far-reaching reform agenda. The program aims to bolster recent government efforts to ensure financial sector stability, enhance trade competitiveness, strengthen domestic resource mobilization, promote transparent and effective public sector governance, and ensure the sustainability of social services, all of which are integral pillars of Ethiopia’s macroeconomic and structural transformation.

The Government of Ethiopia expresses its profound appreciation to the World Bank for its steadfast and constructive partnership in supporting reform priorities under the Homegrown Economic Reform Program. The support under this agreement underscores the strong and enduring collaboration between Ethiopia and the World Bank in pursuit of shared goals of inclusive and sustainable development.

The Agreement was formally signed by H.E. Ato. Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Ms. Maryam Salim, World Bank Division Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan, on behalf of the World Bank Group.