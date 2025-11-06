Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia, will speak at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition, taking place on December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal. The annual conference and exhibition gathers government leaders, national oil companies and private investors from across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry to explore new partnerships and opportunities in the region’s evolving energy landscape.

Minister Juwara is expected to highlight recent developments shaping The Gambia’s energy sectors, including the country’s strategy to attract new upstream investment, ongoing reforms in the power industry and partnerships to accelerate the development of renewable resources. His participation follows a series of initiatives positioning The Gambia as a competitive exploration destination and an emerging energy hub in the MSGBC Basin.

In October 2025, The Gambia strengthened its international partnerships through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Turkey aimed at covering cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure investment. The agreement covers joint projects in solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants; energy generation, transmission and distribution; as well as public‑ and private‑sector investment.

This energy partnership with Turkey is part of The Gambia’s efforts to expand generation capacity and achieve 90% electricity access by December 2025. Additionally, a 23 MW solar photovoltaic plant with 8 MWh battery storage commissioned in Jambur in 2024 marked a milestone in diversifying the national energy mix. Backed by the World Bank and European Investment Bank, the facility has expanded generation capacity while reducing diesel reliance.

Alongside renewable energy growth, The Gambia’s upstream potential can attract investor interest. With over eight offshore and two onshore blocks currently open for investment, the country represents one of West Africa’s most promising exploration frontiers. Covering 2,682 km², blocks A5 and A2 alone contain estimated reserves of one billion barrels of oil. Approximately 80% of offshore and 5% of onshore data coverage have already been acquired, significantly de-risking exploration and enabling faster entry timelines for investors. Additionally, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy is currently working on a new petroleum exploration, development and production bill to enhance transparency in licensing and streamline approval processes.

“The Gambia is ready for investment, supported by improved data access, transparent regulation and a strong commitment to regional energy cooperation,” said Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power. “At MSGBC 2025, Minister Juwara is expected to discuss The Gambia’s dual-track energy strategy– advancing oil and gas exploration while expanding renewable capacity,” Jeque added.