The Alliance is a multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder platform working to address the global challenges of food insecurity, rural poverty, climate change and land degradation. Through the collaborative design and implementation of massive-scale land restoration programmes, it supports and leverages innovation, knowledge sharing and synergies between its member organizations.

For three decades, FSC has been the leading catalyst and defining force for responsible forest management and market transformation towards responsible consumption of forest products. This has shifted the global forest trend towards sustainable use, conservation, restoration, and respect for all. During this time, FSC has developed solutions that provide forest managers, businesses, and investors with tangible tools to address forest protection and restoration challenges, and the climate and biodiversity crises in a transparent way. FSC is committed to applying its expertise in responsible forest management, to support efforts to restore and protect forest ecosystems.

By working together, FSC and the Alliance intend to accelerate the implementation of transformative, affordable, and accessible science-based forest protection and restoration solutions. This will help to conserve and enhance healthy and resilient forests that sustain life on earth.

“Responsible forest management and restoration of ecosystems are perhaps some of the world's greatest current concerns,” said Dr. Peter Alele, FSC Regional Director for Africa.

“The task is immense, but with the partnership, networks and collective strength of the Global EverGreening Alliance, we foresee a great platform for a transformative and impactful pathway towards FSC’s mission of Forest For All Forever.”

“We’re incredibly privileged to be working with FSC, an organization whose brand is synonymous with sustainable forestry standards. This partnership will support rural communities across the developing world to restore, protect and sustainably manage their forest resources, and help to remove the barriers preventing them from accessing high-value international markets. This is a win in the fight against climate change, a win for the environment, and a win for some of the poorest communities on the planet,” said Chris Armitage, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Global EverGreening Alliance.

About FSC:

The Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) – a nonprofit organization governed by environmental, social, and economic perspectives equally – covers more than 150 million hectares of certified forests and is the global benchmark for sustainable forestry. NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike trust FSC to protect and enhance healthy and resilient forests, for all, forever.

Equally governed by environmental, social, and economic perspectives, FSC helps forest managers, smallholders, and governments ensure thriving forest ecosystems and safeguard the livelihoods of forest communities. FSC’s forestry standards, linked to a strict chain of custody certification, are a proven solution to fight the climate and biodiversity crises. The FSC logo – found on millions of products worldwide – is the most recognized mark for responsible forestry.

In Africa, FSC promotes economic, social, and environmental sustainability in forest management. In the continent, FSC has 151 members in 24 countries and running programmes in over 15 of them. https://FSC.org/en

About the Alliance:

The Global EverGreening Alliance is an iNGO that brings together leading research, technical, environmental and development organizations to build on our shared vision of restoring degraded lands. Functioning as a collaborative platform, the Alliance harnesses our members and partners’ collective strengths, capacities and networks to coordinate, develop and implement massive-scale land restoration programmes.

The Global EverGreening Alliance is currently implementing the world’s largest farmer-led, nature-based carbon removal project and, by the end of the year, the scale of its initiatives will have tripled across Africa and Asia, using the international carbon market as a driver and deploying private capital to restore nature and improve biodiversity for communities on the ground. https://www.EverGreening.org/