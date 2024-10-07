The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (www.FootballFoundation.Africa) is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Little Africa, a pan-African "everyday everything" Super App and one of the continent’s largest ride-hailing service companies. As the Official Ticketing and Mobility Partner for the Africa Football Business Summit 2024, Little Africa will provide convenient ticketing solutions and discounted transportation for delegates, solidifying its commitment to driving innovation and connectivity across Africa.

Little Africa’s reach spans multiple countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Somalia, serving as a trusted platform for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments, and more. Delegates attending the Africa Football Business Summit 2024, which will take place in Nairobi on the 24th and 25th of October, can enjoy discounted rides using the promo code AFBS2024.

Brian Wesaala, Founder and CEO of the Football Foundation for Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Little Africa’s comprehensive approach to providing daily services aligns with our vision of leveraging technology to enhance the experiences of our participants. Their mobility services will greatly contribute to the success of the Summit, ensuring delegates move efficiently throughout the event while promoting Pan-African innovation.”

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024, under the theme "Unlocking Africa’s Youth Potential - Sports and Social Innovation at Play," will bring together leading stakeholders from the world of football, sports business, and social innovation to discuss and explore the future of African football. With Little Africa as the Ticketing and Mobility Partner, the Summit is poised to offer an enhanced, seamless experience for all attendees.

Norah Mwamburi, Head of Events of Little Africa, said, “We are excited to partner with the Football Foundation for Africa in promoting sports and innovation through this Summit. Our mission is to connect and empower people across Africa, and by supporting this event, we are helping bring together critical voices in the sports ecosystem.”

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024 is scheduled to take place in Nairobi, bringing together stakeholders from over 30 countries to share insights and create opportunities that will shape the future of football on the continent. This partnership with Little Africa marks a major milestone in delivering a seamless, Pan-African experience.

For more information on the Summit and how to register, visit [link] and download the Little Africa app to take advantage of the mobility discounts with the AFBS2024 promo code.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wambita Okanya

Media and Communications Lead

Africa Football Business Summit 2024

media@footballfoundation.africa

About the Football Foundation for Africa (FFA):

The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) is dedicated to promoting and leveraging football as a tool for social and economic development across Africa. Through initiatives like the Africa Football Business Summit, the FFA fosters collaboration between stakeholders and creates platforms for growth in African football.

About Little Africa:

Little Africa is a pan-African Super App providing essential services such as ride-hailing, food delivery, mobile payments, and more. Operating in multiple cities across Africa and beyond, Little Africa is committed to delivering everyday convenience and connecting people across the continent.