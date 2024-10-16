The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (https://FootballFoundation.Africa/) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kenya Airways for the Africa Football Business Summit 2024, which will take place on October 24-25, 2024, in Nairobi. Delegates will get 10% off the flights to Nairobi between 18th and 30th October using promo code FFA24.

Kenya Airways, a leading African airline, will provide discounted airfares for Summit participants and promote the event globally, positioning the Summit as a pivotal platform for football and sports development on the continent. Kenya Airways joins South African Airways as the second official airline partner for the event, boosting connectivity and accessibility for delegates traveling from across Africa and beyond.

This partnership is a crucial step towards strengthening collaboration between two of Africa's most prominent airlines, following the Strategic Partnership Framework signed by Kenya Airways and South African Airways in November 2021. This framework focuses on fostering collaboration through the exchange of knowledge, innovation, and best practices, and is set to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities, and boost trade across Africa. Together, these partnerships align with the ambitions of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and are expected to support the financial viability of both airlines while offering more competitive prices for passengers and cargo.

Unlocking Africa’s Youth Potential and Supporting AFCON 2027

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024, under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Youth Potential – Sports and Social Innovation at Play,” will highlight football as a powerful tool for economic empowerment, youth development, and community building. The partnerships with Kenya Airways and South African Airways will play a critical role in ensuring the success of the Summit and the long-term growth of the sports industry across the continent.

These collaborations are particularly timely as Kenya, alongside Uganda and Tanzania, prepares to co-host AFCON 2027. The enhanced air travel connectivity offered by these airline partnerships will be crucial in supporting AFCON 2027, facilitating the movement of teams, fans, and stakeholders across host nations. This improved mobility will help lay the foundation for a successful, sustainable tournament that benefits the region economically and socially, in line with the vision of the Africa Football Business Summit.

Kenya Airways and South African Airways, through their joint efforts, will contribute to the legacy of AFCON 2027 by promoting sports tourism, enhancing trade opportunities, and creating a lasting impact on the sports ecosystem. By facilitating travel for sports professionals, fans, and investors, these partnerships will help position East Africa as a hub for global sporting events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kenya Airways on board as a partner for the Africa Football Business Summit 2024,” said Brian Wesaala, Founder&CEO of The Football Foundation for Africa. “This collaboration not only makes the Summit more accessible but also plays a key role in driving the success of AFCON 2027. Together with South African Airways, we can create a legacy of growth, connectivity, and opportunity for African football and the broader economy.”

For more information about the Summit, please visit our website https://AFBS.FootballFoundation.Africa or contact:

Aaliyah Iqbal

Sustainability Lead

Email: afbs@footballfoundation.africa

Phone: +254 701 333 721

Media Contacts:



About the Africa Football Business Summit 2024:

The Africa Football Business Summit is an annual gathering of football and sports industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts, aimed at fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation for the development of football in Africa. The 2024 edition will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, and is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the continent and beyond. The Summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops focused on youth development, social innovation, sports infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

About The Football Foundation for Africa:

The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing football as a tool for social and economic development across Africa. FFA seeks to harness the power of football to promote education, health, and community development while empowering African youth through sports.

About Kenya Airways:

Kenya Airways, a leading African airline, connects the continent to the world, providing reliable air travel across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Kenya Airways is committed to supporting sustainable development through strategic partnerships and social initiatives that empower African communities.