The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (www.FootballFoundation.Africa) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Kenyatta University (KU), one of Africa’s leading institutions of higher learning and a trailblazer in sports education across the continent. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the Foundation’s mission to harness the power of football as a catalyst for social and economic transformation in Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration in four critical areas: academic partnerships, research and innovation, community outreach, and utility partnerships. These initiatives foster educational excellence, ground-breaking research, and meaningful community engagement, ensuring both organisations contribute to Africa’s socio-economic development.

Positioning for the Future:

This strategic partnership is a game-changer for both organisations, notably as Kenyatta University is recognised as a pioneer in African sports education, with alums working across the continent and globally, KU’s role as a knowledge partner at the upcoming Africa Football Business Summit 2024 further cements its leadership in the field.

Additionally, the collaboration positions Kenyatta University and FFA as crucial stakeholders ahead of the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations 2027, which Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host. The partnership will ensure that both institutions are well-positioned to contribute to and benefit from this landmark event, focusing on sustainable sports development in East Africa.

A Shared Vision for Africa’s Future:

Speaking on the partnership, Brian Wesaala, Founder and CEO of The Football Foundation for Africa, stated:

“This collaboration with Kenyatta University is monumental for The Football Foundation for Africa. Grounding our work on robust academic frameworks and accessing cutting-edge research and technology will accelerate our mission to leverage football for Africa’s social and economic development. We are excited to take this journey with one of Africa’s leading universities.”

Prof Caroline Lang’at Thoruwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Outreach) Office, added:

“At Kenyatta University, we believe in the transformative power of education and sports. This partnership with The Football Foundation for Africa aligns with our vision of contributing to Africa’s sustainable development through knowledge and innovation. As we look ahead to AFCON 2027, this partnership will position us to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of football in Africa.”

This partnership marks a bold step in transforming the landscape of football and sports education in Africa, with far-reaching impacts on the football industry and the broader African community.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wambita Okanya

Media and Communications Lead

Africa Football Business Summit 2024

media@footballfoundation.africa

About The Football Foundation for Africa

The Football Foundation for Africa is committed to using football as a platform for social and economic development across the continent. The Foundation works with stakeholders across the football, education, and business sectors to address critical socio-economic challenges and create opportunities for young people.

About Kenyatta University

Kenyatta University is one of Africa’s premier institutions, known for its innovative approach to education and research, particularly in sports. With a solid commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, KU plays a leading role in developing the next generation of African leaders.