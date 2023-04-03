The European Union (EU), France Development Agency and Ethiopian government signed a 32 million Euro Financial support agreement at a ceremony held in Ministry of Finance.

The financing agreement is intended to the project Food security and Agriculture Rehabilitation measures in Conflict-Affected Regions of Ethiopia which is funded 18 million Euro by AFD and 14 million Euro by the EU respectively.

The project will be implemented by the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Transformation (ATI) in northern Ethiopia especially in the areas affected by the conflict in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions providing farmers with the necessary resources to restart production and rehabilitate the service infrastructure in order to avoid an unprecedented crisis.

The project has two components:

Addressing the most urgent needs by reviving agricultural production in these areas, and Strengthening food self-sufficiency in Ethiopia. In the first phase, improved seeds will be provided (cereals, legumes and vegetables), as well as an improved breed of poultry, selected small ruminants, horticultural seeds and irrigation pumps that will benefit at least 533,000 households.

The financing agreement was signed by H.E Semereta Sewasew state minister of Finance, H.E Valérie Tehio, AFD director in Ethiopia and Dr. Stefan Lock, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ethiopia.