The EU has increased financial and technical support for Africa’s mining sector in the first half of 2025, aligning its foreign investment strategy with the continent’s agenda to shape the global energy transition. In June this year, the EU named four Africa-bsed projects as part of its 13 globally strategic initiatives under the Critical Raw Materials Act. The projects include Mkango Resources’ 8,425-ton-per-annum Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project in Malawi and Frontier Rare Earths’ 4,000-ton-per-annum Zandkopsdrift magnet-grade rare earths project in South Africa. The Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar led by Evion Group and a 6,000-ton-per-annum cobalt refinery in Zambia are also among the projects set to receive EU financial support and technical assistance.

Amid increased EU support for African mining projects, the upcoming African Mining Week – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place from October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town – will showcase lucrative investment and cooperation opportunities for EU companies in Africa’s burgeoning mining sector. The event will feature an EU-Africa Roundtable, showcasing the EU’s contribution to Africa’s mining sector sustainability.

EU-DRC Mining Partnership Strengthened

Two new programs announced by the EU this June have deepened the bloc’s mining partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – the world’s top cobalt producer and Africa’s largest copper producer. The programs include the Cobalt for Development project which aims to formalize and uplift small-scale mining operations in the DRC. Meanwhile, the upcoming Panafgeo+ geological mapping program – led by France’s Bureau of Geological and Mining Research in collaboration with DRC’s Ministry of Mines – will enhance the country's geological knowledge base. At AMW, a panel titled The Cobalt Opportunity: DRC’s Strategic Position in the EV Revolution will unpack trends and opportunities within the DRC’s cobalt sector value chain.

EU Backs African Mineral Logistics Expansion

The EU is also backing strategic infrastructure development to facilitate connectivity between mineral-rich African markets and EU buyers. The Africa Finance Corporation recently secured a €250 million, 10-year loan from Italy’s development bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to advance the Lobito Corridor, bolstering connectivity between EU markets and Angola, Zambia and the DRC. Meanwhile, the European Investment Bank has also approved a €113 million loan to co-finance the expansion of Mauritania’s iron ore rail line linking Zouérat to Nouadhibou – part of a broader €461 million investment aimed at boosting the country’s iron ore export capacity.

EU-South Africa Partnership

The EU recently announced a €4.7 billion financing package announced to support mineral processing, green hydrogen and transport infrastructure in South Africa, the world’s largest producer of platinum group metals. This financing package reflects a growing focus on securing diversified and sustainable mineral supply chains. At AMW, a dedicated panel exploring South Africa’s PGMs market will showcase emerging prospects for EU firms within the country’s value chain.

Growing Support for Formalized Artisanal Mining

The EU has also committed to the ACP-EU Technical Assistance Facility for Commodity Resource Management, which was launched in February to support artisanal and small-scale miners across Africa through formalization and training program. As part of growing efforts by African nations and international partners to uplift small-scale miners, AMW will host a panel discussion titled ASM Regulation: Balancing Formalization and Livelihood Protection. The panel will explore policies and initiatives aimed at integrating artisanal and small-scale mining into the formal mining sector.

