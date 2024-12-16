The European Union-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) (https://EU-Africa-Chamber.org) announces the appointment of Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group, as a Strategic Advisor effective December 16, 2024.

With his extensive experience in driving cross-continental partnerships and his unwavering commitment to promoting Africa’s economic potential on the global stage, Nicolas will offer his contribution in guiding the EUACC’s long-term vision and strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Sonia Toro, Executive Director of the EUACC, stated: “We are happy to welcome Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to our Strategic Advisory Committee. His expertise and strategic relations across Europe and Africa align perfectly with our priorities. Nicolas’s leadership and innovative approach will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to new heights.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, a Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur recently named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023, serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas' wholly owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, serving over 300 clients, including Microsoft, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Orange, the Jack Ma Foundation, the African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Radisson, the NBA, GoDaddy, Western Union, MultiChoice, and many more.

As the Founder of APO Group, Nicolas has been instrumental in fostering positive narratives about Africa’s growth and development. His contributions have facilitated partnerships between global businesses, governments, and African organizations.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “It is an honor to join the EUACC as a Strategic Advisor. I have always been passionate about building bridges between Africa and Europe, and I look forward to working closely with the Chamber to create impactful opportunities that benefit businesses and communities across both continents.”

As a Strategic Advisor, Nicolas will collaborate with EUACC leadership to advance key initiatives, including investment promotion, and policy advocacy that foster sustainable development across Africa.

More information about Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: https://apo-opa.co/3VFwm5K

Media Contact:

media@eu-africa-chamber.org

About the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce:

The mission of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) is to foster the growth of a resilient and dynamic African private sector by actively engaging in strategic discussions and cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships between Africa and other key regions. As a dedicated facilitator, EUACC connects stakeholders to unlock business opportunities, driving sustainable economic growth and innovation.